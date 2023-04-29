Anderson did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings against Milwaukee. He struck out seven.

Entering Friday Anderson had allowed five or more earned runs in three consecutive starts. He rebounded nicely against Milwaukee with his longest outing and most strikeouts of the season. The lefty lowered his ERA to 5.74, as he tries to match his career-best 2.57 ERA from last season.