Anderson did not factor into the decision in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Mets. He allowed four runs on four hits and five walks over six innings with four strikeouts.

The Los Angeles southpaw was solid through his first six innings, allowing just two runs on a Brett Baty homer in the fourth. Anderson then unraveled in the seventh, allowing the first two batters to reach before being removed after 87 total pitches -- reliever Reid Detmers subsequently allowed both inherited runners to score. This marks the fifth time in his last seven outings that Anderson has yielded three or more runs, as he now sports a 4.43 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 86:44 K:BB across 107.2 total frames. The 35-year-old will make his next start in the Angels' upcoming home series against Seattle this weekend.