Anderson (4-2) took the loss Sunday versus the Rockies. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings.

Anderson picked up his fifth quality start of the year, but didn't get enough run support to avoid the loss. While he struck out a season-high nine, a home run and a pair of sacrifice flies accounted for the runs on his line. Anderson has had mixed results for much of the year with a 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 60:33 K:BB over 74.2 innings through 14 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home in a challenging matchup versus the Diamondbacks.