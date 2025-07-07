Anderson (2-6) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Anderson yielded two runs in the fourth inning and was pulled in the sixth after allowing three straight hitters to reach base, including what proved to be the game-winning single. The southpaw was coming off six scoreless frames Tuesday, but he's now surrendered three earned runs or more in seven of his past 10 outings. He'll take a 4.19 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 79:37 K:BB across 96.2 innings into a tough matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.