Anderson (2-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over five frames. He struck out seven.

Anderson struggled with his command in the loss, hitting Gunnar Henderson with a pitch to open the game before going on to issue a season-high four walks over his five innings of work. However, he also managed to post a season-high seven strikeouts while inducing 14 swings and misses on the afternoon. Despite taking his third loss of the season, Anderson has actually been a solid arm for the Angels early in the campaign and is yet to allow more than three runs in a start. He's also gone at least seven innings in three of his five outings and still carries a shiny 1.78 ERA heading into his next start.