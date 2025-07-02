Anderson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The soft-throwing left-hander kept the Atlanta batters off balance throughout his outing, producing 15 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. It was also Anderson's first scoreless appearance since April 18 and his first quality start since May 27. The veteran southpaw will take a 4.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB over 91.2 innings into his next scheduled start against the red-hot Blue Jays, who are hitting .289 versus left-handed pitching since and including May 28.