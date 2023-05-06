Anderson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks while striking out six in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Friday.

Anderson's five walks were a season high, though he didn't end up having to pay for it. The Angels were able to get the win in 10 innings after the lefty's effectively wild outing, which saw him throw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes. Anderson has a 5.40 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB through 31.2 innings over six starts this season. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start in Cleveland next week.