The Angels placed Anderson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

The veteran left-hander delivered five scoreless frames Friday in Houston, and that could end up being his final start of the campaign. Anderson will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 14, but oblique injuries often bring a longer absence. If the 35-year-old is unable to retake the mound in 2025, he'll finish the campaign with a 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB across 136.1 innings.