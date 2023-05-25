Anderson (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out three.

Anderson was touched up by two doubles in the fourth inning. Otherwise he rolled through the Red Sox. Anderson posted six shutout innings in his first start of the season, but struggled from there. His ERA after four starts in April was 5.74, but in May, his ERA is 3.68. His WHIP is still 1.55 in May, so his rebound could be short lived. He has 30 strikeouts in 48.2 innings this season, meaning his ERA and WHIP need to improve to provide fantasy value.