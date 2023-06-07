Anderson (3-1) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings, picking up the win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Anderson had a sloppy second inning, but the Angels' offense gave him some support. He's now allowed 10 runs over his last nine innings, a noticeable downturn after posting a 3.14 ERA over 28.2 innings between April 28 and May 24. The southpaw is at a 5.62 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 38:28 K:BB over 57.2 innings through 11 starts on the season. He's projected for a brutal road matchup with the Rangers next week.