Anderson dropped to 5-5 on the season after giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out five in relief of Shohei Ohtani (elbow) in the Angels' 9-4 loss to the Reds in Game 1 of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Because Ohtani exited midway through the second inning with a UCL tear, Anderson was needed in long relief and ended up getting what amount to a de fact on normal rest. He was ultimately saddled with the loss but should have some longer-term security in the Anaheim rotation with the Angels having already announced that Ohtani won't pitch again this season and will be limited strictly to serving as a designated hitter. Anderson will end up missing out on a start during this weekend's series against the Mets, however. He'll likely make his next start during the Angels' series in Philadelphia to begin the upcoming week.