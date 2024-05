Anderson (2-4) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 6.1 innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out five.

Anderson allowed all four runs Monday night on one swing -- a 424-foot grand slam by Edward Olivares in the third inning. Although the Angels southpaw sports a 2.74 ERA in 42.2 innings, tougher times may lie ahead, as he has been aided greatly by a .205 BABIP. Anderson is slated to make his next start against the Royals at home.