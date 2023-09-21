Anderson's next scheduled start has been pushed back to Sunday's series finale in Minnesota while he tends to knee soreness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's not clear when Anderson's knee began bothering him, but he'll receive some extra rest in hopes that he can overcome the issue. Anderson had been slated to take the hill either Friday or Saturday, but since he'll be pushed back, the Angels will call up Davis Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake to pitch Friday, while Kenny Rosenberg will get the nod Saturday. Anderson has been a major disappointment in his first season with the Angels, posting a 5.43 ERA over 27 appearances (25 starts).