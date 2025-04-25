Anderson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Pittsburgh after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out one.

Anderson struggled to keep the ball in the yard, giving up two home runs over the first two innings, but he was still able to settle in and register a quality start in his second straight outing. Despite tallying a season low in strikeouts, the crafty lefty managed to induce 14 whiffs, so he did keep Pittsburgh off balance Thursday. Anderson will take a strong 2.60 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB over 27.2 innings (five starts) into his next projected start, which lines up for next week against Seattle at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.