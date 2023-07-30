Anderson did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Anderson has looked better recently, working to a 3.53 ERA over his last seven outings. He's now allowed one run or fewer in three of his previous five starts. Overall, the 33-year-old southpaw is 5-2 with a 4.98 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 80:31 K:BB across 18 starts (99.1 innings) this season. Anderson's next start is currently lined up for next week at home against the Mariners.