Anderson (5-4) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

Anderson got through three scoreless frames before the Astros struck for four runs in the fourth, with three coming on a Kyle Tucker homer. The left-hander then allowed four straight hitters to reach base with two outs in the fifth, three of whom came around to score. Anderson looked like he might be turning things around in his past two starts coming into Saturday, as he had allowed just three runs over 11.1 frames. However, he's been disappointing as a whole after signing with the Angels in the offseason, posting a 5.28 ERA and and 1.52 WHIP across 109 innings.