The Angels placed Anderson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left oblique strain.

The veteran left-hander delivered five scoreless frames Friday in Houston, but that could end up being his final start of the campaign. Anderson will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 14, but oblique injuries often require longer than 15 days of recovery time. If the 35-year-old is unable to return to the mound in 2025, he'll finish the campaign with a 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB across 136.1 innings.