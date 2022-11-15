Anderson signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The Dodgers offered Anderson the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, but Anderson will instead move across town and join the Angels' rotation. The 32-year-old lefty is coming off a career year with the Dodgers, recording a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 178.2 innings.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Strikes out 10 in loss•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Throws quality start in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Stuck with loss in quality start•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Activated ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Tuesday's start confirmed•
-
Dodgers' Tyler Anderson: Slated to return Tuesday•