Anderson signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Angels on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Dodgers offered Anderson the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, but Anderson will instead move across town and join the Angels' rotation. The 32-year-old lefty is coming off a career year with the Dodgers, recording a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 178.2 innings.