Anderson did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Anderson allowed five or more runs for the fifth time this year but tied his season high with seven strikeouts. The left-hander's ERA has ballooned to 5.80 after giving up 15 runs over his past three starts (15 innings), and his first season with the Angels continues to be a disappointment. Anderson signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Halos this offseason after posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with the Dodgers in 2022, both career highs. Despite his struggles, Anderson remains a key piece of the Angels' rotation and is slated to pitch again during the finale of a three-game set in Kansas City.