Anderson (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

Anderson had gone two starts without walking multiple batters before regressing Saturday. He particularly struggled in the third inning, which saw him give up three of the five baserunners and both runs on a Julio Rodriguez double. Anderson continues to return mixed results with a 4.92 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 86:44 K:BB through 104.1 innings over 20 outings (19 starts) this season. He is tentatively lined up for a challenging road start in Houston next weekend.