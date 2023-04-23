Anderson did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one batter.

Anderson began his outing with two scoreless frames, but he couldn't keep the positives going from there. The southpaw gave up a run in the third and two in the fourth before departing with one out in the sixth after loading the bases. Two of those runners came around to score to round out Anderson's poor stat line. The veteran hurler began the campaign with six scoreless innings against Oakland, but he's since given up 16 earned runs over his subsequent 14 frames. His ERA now sits at an unsightly 7.20, and his 11:8 K:BB is far from promising.