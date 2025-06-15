Anderson (2-4) took the loss after working five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four during Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

June has not been kind to Anderson so far, as he failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the third straight start, allowing a season-high six runs in the process. Over those three starts, the 35-year-old has gone a collective 14 innings, allowing 14 runs on 24 hits and five walks. It doesn't get much easier for Anderson moving forward, with his next start scheduled against the Yankees.