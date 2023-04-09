Anderson pitched 4.2 innings against Toronto on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Anderson made it through two scoreless innings Saturday before Toronto tagged him for a pair of two-run homers in the third. George Springer later hit a solo shot off the left-hander in the fifth inning, as all five runs against him came via the long ball. This was a disappointing outing for Anderson after he tossed six scoreless frames against Oakland in his season debut. He had a career-best campaign with the Dodgers last season, but his pitch-to-soft-contact approach yields minimal strikeouts to strongly lessen his fantasy value.