Anderson did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings during a 9-7 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Anderson was spotted a four-run lead thanks to a grand slam from Gio Urshela in the first, but the left-hander couldn't take advantage. He served up a two-run home run to Rafael Devers in the first, and another two-run shot by Yu Chang in the fourth gave Boston a 5-4 lead. After tossing six scoreless in his first start with the Angels, Anderson has given up 11 runs, including five homers, over his past two appearances. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for L.A.'s upcoming three-game set against Kansas City.