Anderson took a no-decision after surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings of work during Monday's 7-6 win over the Red Sox.

It has to feel like Anderson missed an opportunity. His team put up six runs before he even took the mound for the first time, but he didn't quite make it through the five requisite innings to qualify for the win and let the Red Sox back in the game in the process. The 35-year-old did keep the ball in the ballpark during Monday's start, just the fourth time in 12 starts that he was able to do so. Anderson's next scheduled start will come against division-rival Seattle at home.