Anderson (5-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against Philadelphia. He struck out three.

The veteran lefty fell victim to the long ball Tuesday, surrendering home runs to Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm before exiting with nobody out in the sixth. Anderson lost all four of his decisions in August, posting an unsightly 8.10 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 23.1 innings. He is currently slated to face the first-place Orioles early next week.