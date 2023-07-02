Anderson allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Anderson did his part, but Sam Bachman and Chris Devenski let the game slip away from the Angels. Anderson hadn't pitched a scoreless outing since his first start of the year April 2 versus the Athletics, and he gave up 14 runs over 22 innings across four starts in June. The veteran southpaw is at a 5.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 63:35 K:BB across 79.2 innings through 15 starts overall. His last start of the first half is projected to be on the road against the Dodgers.