Anderson (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing zero runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out four.

Anderson is coming off a season-best campaign in which he posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 15-5 record over 30 appearances (28 starts) with the Dodgers. He logged a 1.35 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 13.1 innings over three spring outings, and his regular season got off to a solid start during Sunday's team debut in a favorable matchup. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Blue Jays on Saturday.