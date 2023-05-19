Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Thursday.

Anderson got through four frames without allowing a run, but he was touched up for three hits and three runs in the the fifth. The left-hander walked multiple batters for the seventh time through eight starts and extended his streak of no-decisions to seven. Anderson has nearly as many walks (21) as strikeouts (27) this season, and his 5.27 ERA is more than double the career-best 2.57 mark he posted with the Dodgers last year.