Anderson (5-5) got stuck with the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and six walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Anderson allowed three batters to reach base in each of the first two frames but somehow managed to pitch his way around and avoid sustaining any damage. However, the lefty would finally cough up a run in the fourth after leaving a sinker up in the zone, which Alex Verdugo proceeded to crush over the wall in right field. Anderson issued a season-high six free passes on the night and has now walked multiple batters in three consecutive starts. On a positive note, it also marked his third straight outing in which he's allowed only one run.