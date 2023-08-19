Anderson allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings in Friday's loss to the Rays. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Anderson gave up one run through three innings before the Rays broke through with a three-run fourth. He's been charged with 12 runs over his last 8.2 innings, raising his season ERA from 4.92 to 5.50 in the process. His record still sits at 5-4 next to a lackluster 95:49 K:BB through 113 frames. Anderson's next outing is projected to be on the road against the Mets next week.