Anderson allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter in a spring start against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Anderson allowed two doubles through three batters to allow a run, but he settled down after that and retired five of the final six hitters he faced. The veteran lefty is coming off an All-Star campaign during which he posted a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 142:73 K:BB over 179.2 innings. Anderson is penciled in for a spot near the top of the Angels' rotation along with new teammate Yusei Kikuchi.