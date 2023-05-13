Anderson allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over six innings during Friday's win over Cleveland. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Anderson got off to a rough start, coughing up a run in each of the first two innings. He settled in and kept the Guardians off the board for a few innings before allowing one more run in the fifth. Anderson's command has been pretty inconsistent this season; after posting a 1.7 BB/9 with the Dodgers last season, he's walked 19 batters through 37.2 frames (4.5 BB/9) in 2023. Anderson's one strikeout tied a season low and he's struck out four or fewer in five starts. He's currently projected to start in Baltimore next week.