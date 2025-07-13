The Angels have selected Bremner with the second overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Bremner, a 6-foot-2 righty, logged a 6.1 percent walk rate and a 35.8 percent strikeout rate as a junior at UC Santa Barbara, and he looked like a top-two round draft prospect as a sophomore as well. Perhaps the most relevant part of Bremner's season is how he finished, striking out double-digit batters in six of his last seven starts. His fastball averaged 95.2 mph this year with 19.2 inches of induced vertical break and one of the three flattest approach angles in the draft, so it's a monster pitch. Bremner also throws one of the best changeups in the class and his walk rate was one of the lowest of the top college arms in the class, although he was facing the weakest competition. His slider lags behind as an average to above-average offering. He's got an athletic, 190-pound frame and hasn't thrown more than 88.2 innings in a season, but if he can handle a full pro workload, there's no reason he can't develop into a No. 2 or No. 3 starter who moves quickly to the majors.