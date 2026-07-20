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Angels' Tyler Heineman: Rare steal in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Heineman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Heineman has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two walks over eight games since he was traded to the Angels by Toronto on June 17. Overall, he's batting .180 with one home run, six RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles and a steal over 111 plate appearances. Heineman will likely continue to serve as the backup to Logan O'Hoppe, at least until Travis d'Arnaud (foot) is able to return to the lineup from a stint on the 60-day injured list.

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