Angels' Tyler Heineman: Traded to Angels

Toronto traded Heineman to the Angels for cash considerations on Wednesday.

After recently being designated for assignment to make room for Alejandro Kirk, Toronto has decided to ship Heineman off to the Angels. In 87 plate appearances for the Blue Jays, the 35-year-old batted just .154/.205/.205 with one homer and six RBI. The defensive-first catcher will be inserted as the backup catcher behind Logan O'Hoppe as the Angels battle injury issues with other catchers Travis d'Arnaud and Sebastian Rivero.