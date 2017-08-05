Skaggs (oblique) was activated from the DL and will start Saturday against the A's, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Skaggs is back to make his long-awaited return after throwing 85 pitches in his final rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. He will be afforded a relatively soft landing in his first big-league start since April 28, as the A's rank 24th in baseball (13th in the AL) in terms of wRC+ against left-handed pitching.