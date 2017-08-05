Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Activated ahead of Saturday's start
Skaggs (oblique) was activated from the DL and will start Saturday against the A's, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Skaggs is back to make his long-awaited return after throwing 85 pitches in his final rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday. He will be afforded a relatively soft landing in his first big-league start since April 28, as the A's rank 24th in baseball (13th in the AL) in terms of wRC+ against left-handed pitching.
