Skaggs (groin) has been reinstated from the disabled list and will start Thursday's series finale against Seattle.

As expected, Skaggs will return from the shelf after missing just one turn through the rotation with a groin strain. Through 16 starts this season, he's posted a stellar 2.64 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 100:27 K:BB over 92 innings.

