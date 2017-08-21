Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Activated from bereavement list
Skaggs was activated from the bereavement list Monday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Skaggs was placed on the bereavement list Friday following the death of his grandfather. He is slated to start Monday night against Texas.
