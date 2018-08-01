Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Allows 10 runs in loss to Rays
Skaggs (8-7) allowed 10 runs on eight hits and three walks across 3.1 innings Tuesday in a loss to the Rays. He struck out three.
Skaggs allowed a solo home run in the first inning and another pair of runs in the second, but most of the damage against him came during a nightmare fourth inning. After getting a leadoff out, Skaggs allowed seven straight men to reach base and watched as each of them eventually came around to score. This disastrous outing ends a sublime stretch for Skaggs in which he allowed just 11 earned runs over his previous eight outings combined. His ERA climbed to 3.34 in this one and he'll look to get back on track Sunday against the Indians.
