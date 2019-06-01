Skaggs (4-5) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk in seven innings, taking the loss in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.

Skaggs struck out eight batters in the game. The left-hander now has a 4.50 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 54 innings this season. Skaggs has gone three starts without a win, and he'll look to correct that when he faces the Athletics at home Thursday.