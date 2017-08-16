Skaggs (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Skaggs was forced to work around trouble on a few occasions, but his only real mistakes came on a pair of solo home runs by Howie Kendrick. He labored at times and worked his pitch count up to 91 through five frames before his removal. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't break through against Gio Gonalez on the other end, dooming him to his third loss in four decisions this year, despite a respectable outing. Skaggs has allowed three runs or fewer in six consecutive outings and will take a 3.63 ERA into Monday's start against the Rangers.