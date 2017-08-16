Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Allows two runs in loss to Nationals
Skaggs (1-3) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Nationals. He struck out six.
Skaggs was forced to work around trouble on a few occasions, but his only real mistakes came on a pair of solo home runs by Howie Kendrick. He labored at times and worked his pitch count up to 91 through five frames before his removal. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't break through against Gio Gonalez on the other end, dooming him to his third loss in four decisions this year, despite a respectable outing. Skaggs has allowed three runs or fewer in six consecutive outings and will take a 3.63 ERA into Monday's start against the Rangers.
More News
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Encouraging outing Thursday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Lasts four innings in return•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Activated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Scheduled to start Saturday•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Covers four innings in rehab start•
-
Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Set for another rehab start•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...