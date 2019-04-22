Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Another bullpen session on tap
Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Sunday that Skaggs (ankle) would complete another bullpen session before the Angels decide on his next step, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ausmus noted that the Angels were satisfied with how Skaggs checked out of his 40-plus-pitch side session Saturday, but the lefty will need to test out his sprained left ankle once more before potentially returning from the 10-day injured list. Skaggs thus won't be on track for an activation when first eligible Tuesday, but he could rejoin the rotation for this weekend's series in Kansas City if he fares as well as the Angels hope during the second bullpen session.
