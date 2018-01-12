Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Avoids arbitration with Angels
Skaggs agreed to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This was Skaggs' first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player, and while he still possesses mid-rotation upside, his inability to stay healthy cost him in the arbitration process. He has failed to reach 100 innings in a season since 2014. Skaggs has a plus fastball and plus curveball from the left side, and makes for a nice late-round gamble in deeper leagues.
