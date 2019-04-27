Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Blanks Royals in return
Skaggs (2-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Royals, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up three hits and three walks while striking out five.
The southpaw wasn't efficient in his return from a brief IL stint, throwing 52 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Kansas City couldn't get good wood on anything Skaggs put in the strike zone -- all three hits were singles. He'll take a 3.15 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 20 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Jays.
