Skaggs (1-0) tossed a three-hitter against Oakland on Friday, striking out five and walking none over 6.1 innings in a 2-1 victory.

Skaggs got his 2018 off to a phenomenal start in the victory, yielding just three hits in a great pitcher's duel with Sean Manaea. With Skaggs the question isn't so much skill as it is durability. He's never thrown more than 113 innings in a season and has pitched just 134.2 over the past two years. Skaggs seems to be at full health to start this season, so the thought of what he could do if he stays on the field all year is an intriguing one. You just also probably shouldn't bank on it.