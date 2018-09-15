Skaggs (groin) will throw a bullpen session Sunday and could return to the starting rotation next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Skaggs completed a 48-pitch simulated game Thursday, and Sunday's bullpen session would put him on track to start as early as Tuesday, assuming all goes well. The 27-year-old has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 12 with a left adductor strain.