Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Charged with loss
Skaggs (4-6) took the loss Thursday against the Athletics after surrendering six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four through four innings of work.
Coming off a season-high seven innings in his last outing, Skaggs struggled through four frames, tying his season worst dating back to April 12 against the Cubs. Skaggs held the A's scoreless until the fourth inning, when he allowed four straight singles and a sacrifice fly to give Oakland the first lead of the game. Things got even messier in the fifth when the left-hander gave up back-to-back walks and an RBI single before getting replaced by Jaime Barria, who unfortunately allowed both of Skaggs' runners to score. The 27-year-old is now 2-8 in 12 career starts against Oakland. He'll carry a 4.97 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown at home against the Dodgers.
