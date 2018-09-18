Skaggs (groin) was activated from the disabled list ahead of his scheduled start against the A's on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Skaggs is set to rejoin the starting rotation after missing more than a month with a left groin strain. The 27-year-old southpaw compiled a 3.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 prior to landing on the shelf. He lines up to make three more starts before the end of the season and will look to finish his breakout campaign on a high note.