Skaggs (hamstring) will start Monday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Having emerged from Saturday's bullpen session unscathed, Skaggs received clearance to toe the rubber for Monday's makeup game. He was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday with right hamstring tightness. With the Angels playing seven games this upcoming week, Skaggs appears in line for a rare two-step, with the second outing coming in Baltimore.

